MIP FAST & AVoD Summit’s Speakers Announced

MIPTV has announced the speaker line-up for its MIP Global FAST & AVoD Summit, to be staged at the spring market in Cannes (running April 8-10, 2024).

The summit will take place on April 8 from 3.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. in the Palais des Festivals and will encompass both FAST and AVoD models; the event will be hosted by Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TVREV. Wolk will lead a series of talks and presentations from key players and companies in the space, which will be followed by a session of roundtable discussions and matchmaking opportunities on April 9 at 9.00 a.m.

Confirmed speakers include Google TV’s Robert Andrae, Samsung TV’s Jennifer Batty, Vevo’s Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, TVN and WBD’s Kasia Kieli, 3Vision’s Peyton Lombardo, Tubi’s and OTTera’s Jordan Warkol.

Over 130 exhibitors, including major studios and distributors, are set to host stands on the exhibition show floor at the 61st MIPTV market, joining producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries in Cannes for the global content and co-production market.