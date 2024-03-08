GMA’s ‘Royal Blood’ Premieres on Netflix

GMA Network’s murder mystery drama Royal Blood is set to premiere on Netflix Asia Pacific and the Middle East on March 15.

The series is top-billed by the Philippines’ award-winning actor, Dingdong Dantes, who plays Napoy, the illegitimate son of a wealthy business tycoon. Struggling to make ends meet for himself and his daughter, Napoy faces financial hardships but manages to provide for his child with the support of his friends and neighbors. Napoy’s life takes an unexpected turn when his long-lost father, Gustavo, reappears, seeking to make amends for years of neglect. As Napoy becomes part of his father’s wealthy family, he faces opposition from his half-siblings, who consider him as a threat to their inheritance. The situation intensifies when Gustavo is murdered, and Napoy becomes the prime suspect.

The 70 x 30’ series is directed by Dominic Zapata and was initially released on GMA Network in June 2023.