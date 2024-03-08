Generation Iron Presents ‘Code Red: Diaries of Madness’

New York City-based Generation Iron will debut its latest original documentary Code Red: Diaries of Madness on April 12, 2024, on top streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV, in all English-speaking territories.

The feature documentary, by Vlad Yudin, follows retired champion boxer and celebrity nutritionist Cristy “Code Red” Nickel’s remarkable comeback to competitive bodybuilding at 46 years old. The film explores her intense preparation, struggles, and relearning of the sport, delving into her inspiring journey from poverty to millionaire. Simultaneously managing her thriving fitness and wellness company, the film showcases Cristy’s dedication to transforming lives, providing a powerful testament to resilience and empowerment.

Nickel has been involved in the health and fitness industry for over 27 years. During this time, she has established herself as a leader in the field and has made a name for herself as an author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, former #2 world-ranked boxer, celebrity nutritionist, and an award-winning personal trainer. Nickel previously starred in the MTV reality show MADE and was celebrity boxing trainer to stars such as PINK, Hilary Swank, Claire Daines, and Cuba Gooding Jr., among others.