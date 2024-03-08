Banijai Unveils Winners of Unscripted Launch Program

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, Banijay has confirmed that Amber Kane and Emily Wilson are the joint winners of its inaugural Banijay Launch program.

Kane, a freelancer from Australia, scooped the prize for her variety talent concept, Double Act; and Wilson, for her original psychological dating format, Can’t Buy My Love.

Designed to support women creators with promising unscripted formats, Banijay Launch was unveiled at MIPCOM 2023 and received more than 500 applications from 30+ territories. Spanning Australia (Amber Kane), the U.K. (Emily Wilson), France (Yasmina Salmandjee), and Denmark (Lisbet Winther), the respective finalists assembled in London on March 6 for the grand finale, where they pitched their ideas to a jury comprising Endemol Shine North America CEO, Sharon Levy; Banijay CCO, Development, James Townley; Banijay Chief Business Officer, Fred Balmary; Banijay Iberia CEO, Pilar Blasco; and Founder and CEO of Everywoman Studios, Abby Greensfelder.

Both Kane and Wilson will now work with their ambassadors and Banijay’s Creative Networks to develop their ideas further.

In addition, Banijay Americas announced the commission of a study with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, in partnership with Everywoman Studios. The findings of the study, which investigates women’s inclusion in creative leadership roles in unscripted production across Brazil, U.K., U.S., and France, will be unveiled at an event in Los Angeles in May.