Royal Television Society Announces Awards Nominations

The Royal Television Society has shortlisted the nominations for the RTS Program Awards 2024, in partnership with Cast & Crew. Comedian Tom Allen will be returning to host the ceremony this year, which will be held on March 26 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The BBC leads with 51 nods across the 30 categories, including landing all three nominations for the Breakthrough Award with Ashley Thomas for Great Expectations, Hamza Yassin for Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey and Lucy Edwards for Japan – The Way I See It – The Travel Show. The BBC also dominated in the Limited Series category with Best Interests, Boiling Point and The Sixth Commandment, all receiving nominations.

Channel 4 received 17 nominations this year, with comedy drama Big Boys being recognized across Comedy Drama, Comedy Performance – Male for Jon Pointing, and Jack Rooke for Writer – Comedy. For the Leading Actor – Male category, Kane Robinson for Netflix’s Top Boy, Gary Oldman for Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and Timothy Spall for BBC’s The Sixth Commandment are all in the running. For Leading Actor – Female, Jodie Whittaker and Tamara Lawrance are both nominated for BBC’s Time, alongside Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley.

Disney+ received its first nominations, including Scripted Comedy for Extraordinary. as well as Máiréad Tyers for Comedy Performance – Female. Across the non-scripted categories, Rob & Romesh Vs., Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show will all compete for the Comedy Entertainment Award, and for Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit, BBC Sports’ Alex Scott and Gabby Logan, and Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain all scored nominations.

The full list of nominations is available here.