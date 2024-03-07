Rainmaker Acquires ‘Plastic People’ Doc

Rainmaker Content has acquired feature documentary Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics for international distribution.

The 90-minute film investigates the global addiction to plastic and the growing threat of microplastics to human health. The doc is an urgent call to action for all of us to rethink our relationship with plastic.

The film, which will have its world premiere on March 9, is an official selection of the SXSW Festival 2024 Documentary Spotlight. The feature will also be screened at the United Nations’ negotiations for a new Global Plastics Treaty, which take place next month in Ottawa, Canada.

Plastic People is produced by Vanessa Dylyn (Into the Inferno) and Stephen Paniccia, with White Pine Pictures’ president Peter Raymont and Canadian author and environmentalist Rick Smith as executive producers. Author and science journalist Ziya Tong is co-director of the film with award-winning director Ben Addelman (Discordia, Bombay Calling, Nollywood Babylon, Kivalina v. Exxon).

Greg Phillips, co-CEO of Rainmaker Content, said: “Plastic pollution is not just an environmental problem, it’s an urgent threat to human health. Plastic People is the first film ever to explore comprehensively on camera the worrisome true dimensions of the plastics crisis. It underlines the challenge and points to solutions in the most engaging of ways.”

Funding for the documentary comes from TELUS independent; the Canada Media Fund; the CMF POV Fund; Telefilm Canada; and philanthropists including Dragonfly Fund, Chisholm Thomson Family Foundation and Nona Macdonald Heaslip.