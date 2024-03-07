Fremantle Inks Deal with Rachel Weisz’s Astral Projection

Fremantle has secured a new first look and development deal with Astral Projection, the production company from actress Rachel Weisz and British executive producer Polly Stokes.

The three-year deal will see Fremantle become the primary home for all of Astral Projection’s television and film projects, with the producer working closely with both Fremantle’s Global Drama division and international distribution team.

Rachel Weisz, executive producer, Astral Projection, said: “We are thrilled to have found such experienced and trusting partners in Fremantle. As soon as we met Christian and Seb, we knew they were a perfect fit for our taste and energy and that this would be a brilliant home for Astral.”

Polly Stokes, executive producer, Astral Projection, commented: “We want to tell stories that are surprising and affirming — that find joy in unexpected and daring places. We were immediately taken by Fremantle’s reach, across film and TV, and their deep faith in exceptional talent. We can’t wait to begin this chapter.”

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, Fremantle, said: “We’ve been admirers of Polly and Rachel’s careers for some time. The breadth, scale and acclaim of their combined body of work across both television and film is truly impressive and I’ve no doubt this is going to be a fruitful and exciting partnership. I couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Fremantle family and start collaborating on world class projects together.”

Pictured: Rachel Weisz (credit: Brigitte Lacombe), Polly Stokes (credit: Charlie Bibby), Fremantle’s Christian Vesper and Seb Shorr