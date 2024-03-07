Conecta Heads to Brazil

The eighth edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, which will take place June 18-21 in Toledo, Spain, was officially introduced to Brazilian authorities, institutions, and the audiovisual industry at the Instituto Cervantes in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Brazil will be the Focus Country of this year’s Conecta event. A series of meetings were held with Brazilian institutions such as ANCINE (Ministry of Culture), SIAESP-Cinema Do Brasil (Ministry of Industry), the Brazilian Association of Independent Producers, Spcine, São Paulo city’s Film and Audiovisual Agency, foundations such as Projeto Paradiso, and a group of industry-leading companies, including Globo, Rede TV, A&E Networks, HBO Max (now Max), Prime Video, Disney, 02 Filmes, Banijay Endemol, Formata, Gullane, Boutique Films, Floresta, Glaz Entertainment, Casablanca Content, Teleimage, Mixer Filmes, Prodigo Films, Cesnik, and Quanta.

This event presentation was made possible through a collaboration with the Commercial Office of Spain (ICEX) in Brazil.

Conecta also announced a new alliance with Content Americas. Through this agreement, one of the finalists of Conecta 2024 will receive prominent visibility before, during, and after Content Americas; while the Miami market, which in 2025 will be held January 21-23 in Miami, will present one of its pitching awards during the next edition of Conecta.

Pictured: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Monica Pimentel and Conecta’s Geraldine Gonard at the presentation