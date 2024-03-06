Mark Endemaño to Give MIPTV Opening Keynote

MIPTV has announced that global studio veteran and industry consultant Mark Endemaño will give the opening keynote at the upcoming MIPTV Spring International Television Market in Cannes (April 8-10, 2024).

The presentation will be entitled ‘Back To The Future – Bridging the Past and Present to Shape Tomorrow’s TV Landscape.’ He will be speaking from the Riviera Stage in the Palais des Festivals on April 8 at 11 a.m.

A senior partner at global consulting firm AlixPartners’ London Office, Endemaño previously held senior roles at Disney for more than a decade, including general manager of media distribution at Walt Disney International and CFO of Disney’s EMEA business, and played a key role in the international launch planning of Disney+.

He joined AlixPartners as a senior partner in their London-based practice in 2022 and co-leads the Media & Entertainment practice for EMEA.

Mark Endemaño commented: “It’s a pivotal time for the media and entertainment industry, as digital and economic disruption continues to test business models like never before. Those businesses that come out on top will bypass the noise and harness technology in a way that incorporates lessons learned from the past. I’m delighted to return to MIPTV to share my thoughts on this and look forward to engaging in conversations on such a vital topic for our industry.”

The three-day MIPTV co-production and content market is set to welcome over 130 exhibitors, joining producers and buyers from an expected 80 countries in Cannes. MIPTV follows MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS, which will be staged on the pre-opening weekend, on April 6-7.