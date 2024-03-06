All3Media, Storyhunter Partner on ‘Midsomer Murders’ Podcast

All3Media International will launch its first podcast, based on best-selling crime drama Midsomer Murders, on March 28, 2024, with the feed available to all advertising supported podcast platforms.

Currently in post-production on its 24th season, Midsomer Murders is active in nearly 200 territories. The show also has its own single IP FAST channel across North America.

This audio series, produced by StoryHunter and distributed by Audioboom, will also be available on the Midsomer Murders official YouTube page operated for All3Media International by Little Dot Studios, which is also a new home for long form episodes in North America.

The twenty episode podcast series – Midsomer Murders Mayhem – delves into the history of the show while discussing the question of how such a quaint county in England can be host to so many murderers. Hosted by Nicki Chapman (current host of BBC Radio 2’s Sunday Love Songs, and the face of BBC One’s Chelsea Flower Show coverage and Escape To The Country) with insights from the cast, each episode of the podcast focuses on a single episode of the television series.

Special guest Scottish comedian Ashley Storrie (Dinosaur) features alongside Nicki Chapman as a regular guest and host of the superfan quiz, while additional guests include professional detectives, pathologists and crime-scene experts.

Rachel Glaister, EVP Brands at All3Media International, noted: “The eccentricities of Midsomer Murders and its hero Inspector Barnaby continue to captivate and amuse audiences around the world That global fanbase is keen to engage with all revelations about the show and we are confident they’ll appreciate this new podcast – Midsomer Murders Mayhem.”

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with All3Media International on Midsomer Murders Mayhem and to work with Nicki Chapman. Podcasting is the ideal medium for the legions of Midsomer fans around the world to revisit their favourite episodes” said Kirsty Hunter, managing director of StoryHunter