A+E Unveils Upfront Slate

A+E’s portfolio of media brands and production studios including A&E, The HISTORY® Channel, Lifetime®, and Home.Made.Nation, were presented today to advertisers.

Among the new titles unveiled at the virtual upfront presentation, The HISTORY® Channel announced the order of an expansive 20-part WWII documentary series hosted and narrated by Tom Hanks, as well as a partnership with President Barack Obama to launch an original podcast exploring the history and legacy of America’s Reconstruction Era.

The network is also collaborating with baseball legend Derek Jeter on two new series: History’s Greatest Warriors and The Icons that Built America. Additionally, a new series on the greatest underground mysteries, hosted and narrated by actor Danny Trejo, is set to launch.

A development partnership between Home.Made.Nation, A&E and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was announced, with the first series set to launch being Country House Hunters.

A&E will also feature two new “Secrets of…” series: Secrets of the Hells Angels and Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life.

Lifetime continues its partnership with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts on a biopic exploring the life and career of music legend Gloria Gaynor, and reunites some of America’s favorite dancers, including JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak, with a reunion special for the series Dance Moms. The network also announced a new movie, directed by Elisabeth Rohm and starring Billy Zane, centering on the cult at Sarah Lawrence college.

“A+E continues to move forward with intention and pace in the ever-evolving media landscape, bringing forth premium quality content for viewers and innovative solutions for advertising partners. Behind the scenes, we partner with the best talent in the business – in front of and behind the camera – resulting in a diverse roster that resonates emotionally with all audiences everywhere,” said Paul Buccieri (pictured), president & chairman, A+E. “We are creators of content that inspires, captivates, delights and informs, and it is the power of imagination and storytelling that binds us all, no matter how or where we choose to watch.”

A+E has also announced new research initiative “InterAction,” which generates a concise trio of metrics to demonstrate advertising effectiveness across the network’s overall viewer universe.