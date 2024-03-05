Seriella Debuts ‘How Far She Goes’

Seriella’s new series How Far She Goes will have a special preview screening event on March 8 in Rio de Janeiro at the UCI New York City, Barra Shopping, Cinema.

Based on true events, the 10-episode series revolves around Barbara, whose happy childhood is interrupted by paranormal experiences. As an adult, she finds balance and success in her personal and professional relationships, but a secret from her past will affect her decisions and change the course of her life.

The series is directed by Felipe Cunha and stars Louise Clós and Marcéu Pierrotti in the leading roles.

Brazil-based Seriella handles international distribution.