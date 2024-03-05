Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global Join Forces

Brunico Communications, parent company of Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global, will be staging an all-encompassing event that kicks off 2025 and brings together these two conferences in a single destination.

Next year’s editions of Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global will co-locate at the InterContinental Miami hotel during the week of February 3-7, 2025.

Each event will retain its own agenda and programs while providing attendees the option to participate in both markets. Realscreen will kick off the week, followed by NATPE, with a mid-week crossover day bridging the two events.

The events will be co-led by NATPE executive director Claire Macdonald, who will helm the sales effort as SVP Revenue NATPE & Realscreen, while Realscreen EVP Mary Maddever will lead the content teams as executive content director for both events.

The first NATPE x Realscreen collaboration kicks off in June at NATPE Budapest, with a Realscreen-branded format track as part of the agenda.

“In this challenging climate, clients and buyers alike have asked for a single market that meets the full scope of their business needs across their organizations,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of Brunico Communications. “In response, we’re creating the most comprehensive North American-based content market available and an unbeatable value proposition.”

Maddever added, “Realscreen is known for its unparalleled curated networking and pitch experiences, which align perfectly with NATPE’s focus on creating a vital cross-industry space for cultivating domestic and international business relationships.”

“Our stakeholders are looking for the most efficient and cost-effective way to conduct business,” said Macdonald. “This provides an exceptional forum to maximize commercial opportunities on both the finished sales and commissioning ends of the spectrum.”