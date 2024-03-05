NAB Show Las Vegas Touches on All Aspect of Showbiz

This year, the four-day NAB Show will start on April 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will run until April 17. The show will house more than 1,200 exhibitors and welcome an expected 65,000 participants, of which 25 percent hail from outside the U.S.

The convention will highlight the technical sectors of film and TV, as well as legislative topics, business trends, linear media, broadcasting, cable channels, new media (including social media), advertising, and streaming (SVoD, AVoD, and FAST), with a spotlight on the fast-paced creator economy.

The key trends that will be explored at NAB 2024 include: How AI is evolving production and workflows; 5G as an increasingly viable option for live production; acceleration of ATSC 3.0 use cases and rollout; the future of linear broadcast in a mobile streaming addicted world; and monetizing celebrity. This latest trend was well evident in the commercials that punctuated the recent Super Bowl broadcast, in which movie, TV and sports stars were heavily featured.