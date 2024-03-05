Inter Medya to Rep Gain Miniseries

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has entered into an exclusive agreement with Turkish platform Gain, to handle the international distribution of its content. As the international rep for Gain’s programs, Inter Medya will substantially expand its catalog of miniseries.

Gain offers a selection of successful productions, such as popular titles Hamlet, Clinicals (Cezailer), Running Errands (Ayak İşleri), 10K Steps (10 Bin Adım), Duran, The Line That Separates Us (Bizi Ayıran Çizgi), and Actually You Are Free (Aslında Özgürsün), among others.

This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the Inter Medya’s New Generation Turkish Series brand, which focuses on miniseries produced specifically for digital platforms.

The expanded miniseries catalog featuring Gain content will be introduced at the Series Mania Forum, set to take place from March 19-21, in Lille, France, at Inter Medya’s booth DH 9.