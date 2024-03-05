Dori Media Reps ViX’s Romcom ‘Lalola’

Dori Media Group is launching international sales outside the U.S. and Latin America of ViX Original romantic comedy Lalola, which premiered on the platform last month. Dori Media is selling both the new Spanish-language episodes of Lalola, as well as the format rights.

Lalola, which is produced by Dori Media International, is a modern-day remake of the hit series that originally aired in 2008-2009. Dori Media International’s CCO Joshua Mintz and Ana Celia Urquidi are the show’s producers, while Francisco Franco Alba and Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos directed the series.

“The highly anticipated return of Lalola has been met with open arms by both critics and ViX’s audience alike,” said Dori Media’s Nadav Palti. “Our new modern take on this beloved romantic comedy series is clearly resonating and we are now excited to offer these original Spanish-language episodes, as well as the format rights, to the rest of the international TV marketplace.”

Lalola tells the story of how a successful man, who thinks he can use women to satisfy his ego, wakes up one day in the body of a woman. Lalola will suffer the consequences of machismo and must re-learn everything, from walking to protecting her relationships, to navigating her way to work and, above all, the true meaning of love.