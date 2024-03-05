ABS-CBN Seeks Partners for Drama ‘The Bagman’

With principal photography having started last month in Manila, the Philippines’ ABS-CBN is heading to FILMART (running March 11-14, 2024, in Hong Kong) actively seeking co-production partners and pre-sales for drama series The Bagman (8 x 60’), a spin-off of the original locally-produced digital series Bagman for the Filipino audience.

“ABS-CBN’s track record as a storyteller and content creator is one of our key assets that makes us a solid partner in international co-productions, as seen in our growing slate of global titles. As a pioneer and leader in globalizing Filipino content, we are pleased to be offering The Bagman at this year’s FILMART as it further strengthens our position in advocating for Filipino representation in today’s global marketplace. With the phenomenal cast now complete, coupled with the recent start of production, we have no doubt The Bagman will be a hit among buyers and co-pro companies in Hong Kong,” commented Ruel S. Bayani, head, International Productions Division, ABS-CBN.

The Bagman stars Arjo Atayde, reprising his character Benjo Malaya from the original Bagman. The series also stars John Arcilla and Judy Ann Santos.

The original digital series, Bagman 1 and 2, which sold to Netflix Philippines, follows the story of Benjo Malaya, a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor’s henchman and gets caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption, and political turmoil. Now with The Bagman, when convicted prisoner and former governor, Benjo Malaya, learns the tragic news about his missing family, he is left with no choice but to return to the vicious underworld that he turned his back on.

The Bagman is produced by ABS-CBN International Productions Division, Nathan Studios, Rein Entertainment and Dreamscape Entertainment.

Ruel S. Bayani, head, International Productions Division, Tanya Bautista, creative producer for The Bagman, and Lea Dizon, ABS-CBN’s LA-based development executive, will be in attendance at FILMART.