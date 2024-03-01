Beta Inks Deals for ‘From Hilde, With Love’

Following From Hilde, With Love’s world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, Beta Cinema has secured first sales across Europe and Australia for the resistance drama, led by Babylon Berlin’s Liv Lisa Fries.

The film will be released in France by Haut et Court, in Italy by Teodora and throughout Scandinavia by Angel Films. Beta Cinema has also secured deals for Benelux (September Film), Portugal (Outsider), former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Hungary (Cirko) and Czech Republic (Film Europe). Palace Film picked up the film for Australia and New Zealand. Pandora Filmverleih will release it in the German-speaking territories in October 2024.

German director Andreas Dresen (Stopped on Track, Cloud 9) directed from a script by Laila Stieler (Silver Berlin Bear winner for Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush).

The story is set in Berlin in 1942: Hilde is madly in love with Hans and pregnant. But Hans becomes involved in the anti-Nazi resistance, and despite the huge risks, Hilde decides to follow him. She is arrested by the Gestapo and gives birth to her son in prison. Now in a desperate situation, Hilde develops a quiet inspirational strength, but she only has a few months left with her son.

From Hilde, With Love is produced by Pandora Film Produktion in co-production with Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, „Kinoinitiative Leuchtstoff“ and Arte in collaboration with Ziegler Film and Iskremas.