‘A Fragile Flower’ to Premiere in the U.S.

Atlas Distribution Company has announced the upcoming theatrical release of Vietnamese/American co-production, A Fragile Flower, in theaters across the U.S.

Produced by Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Thu Thảo, this love story musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha, is set to hit screens nationwide starting March 29, 2024.

A Fragile Flower tells the tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. The cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors includes Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Jacky Tai, Jinstar Nguyen Duy along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyen.

Harmon Kaslow, CEO of Atlas Distribution Company, stated, “A Fragile Flower is a heartfelt and visually stunning film that explores the depths of human resilience, love, and the unyielding spirit of hope. It’s an inspiring journey that will touch your heart and stay with you long after the credits roll.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Atlas Distribution Company to bring A Fragile Flower to audiences across the United States. This film is a testament to the power of hope and perseverance, and we believe it will resonate with viewers of all ages and backgrounds,” said Rakesh Tammabattula, the film’s executive producer.