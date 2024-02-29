ITV Studios Launches ‘Side Hustlers’ From Hello Sunshine

ITV Studios is launching business reality format Side Hustlers, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media, to the international market.

Side Hustlers, follows six determined entrepreneurs who have 40 days to transform their side hustles into investment worthy main hustles. Mentored by expert investors Emma Grede and Ashley Graham, the format provides real people with a life-changing opportunity by putting them through a high-stakes boot camp, sharing the tools, resources and expertise they need to quit their jobs and pursue their dreams.

The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, and Elizabeth Sandorff, on behalf of Hello Sunshine, alongside Grede, Graham and Kimberly Goodman who also serves as showrunner. The original format in the U.S. is produced by Hello Sunshine for The Roku Channel and is also available as a finished program.

Sara Rea, head of Unscripted Television at Hello Sunshine, said: “Side Hustlers reflects the hopes, dreams and tough realities of so many entrepreneurs across the globe. In each episode, viewers will get an intimate and personal look into the lives of people making their dreams come true by turning their side hustles into their main hustles. Emma Grede and Ashley Graham are truly fantastic, hands-on mentors and investors. They are inspiring and honest from start to finish.”