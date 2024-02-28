Fifth Season Secures Sales for “Murder is Easy”

Fifth Season has secured a raft of international sales for the two-part thriller Murder is Easy, a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited.

A co-commission by the BBC and BritBox International, Murder is Easy debuted on BBC One and iPlayer (U.K.) in December 2023, averaging 7 million viewers. The series will also launch on BritBox International’s streaming service in the U.S. and Canada on March 1, and in South Africa on March 7.

In Europe, the new deals include Movistar Plus+ (Spain), Network4 (Hungary), CANAL+ Polska (Poland), TV2 (Denmark), TV2 (Norway), CANAL+ (France), Kanal 2 (Estonia), RUV (Iceland), TV4 (Sweden), Pickbox (Central and Eastern Europe) and MTV (Finland). Plus, the thriller has been picked up by BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, CJ ENM (South Korea) and NHK Enterprises for Mystery Channel (Japan).

Murder is Easy is set in England, 1954. On a train to London, a man going by the name of Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe. The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise. When she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again.

The series stars David Jonsson (Industry, Rye Lane) as Fitzwilliam, alongside Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud) as Bridget, and Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, After Life) as Miss Pinkerton.

Fifth Season handles international sales outside of the U.K., the Americas and South Africa.