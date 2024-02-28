All3Media and Roast Beef Launch “The Accidental President”

All3Media International is continuing its partnership with non-fiction specialists Roast Beef Productions as it launches new feature-length documentary The Accidental President to the global market.

The Accidental President is produced by Roast Beef Productions in association with All3Media International, Germany’s NDR and Doc Society. The film has been selected for the International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest in Riga, Latvia, where it will screen on March 2; and as part of the Czech Republic’s One World Festival, where it will screen in Prague next month.

The Accidental President follows the true story of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, an ordinary housewife from Belarus who was thrust onto the international political stage when her husband was arrested for daring to challenge Alexander Lukashenko for the presidency. With her husband a political prisoner, Sviatlana courageously stepped forward and won the popular vote — but was robbed of her democratic victory by Lukashenko’s dictatorial hand of power. Unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival and the KGB, Sviatlana became a beacon of hope for change in her country.

Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted Content at All3Media International, commented, “Following our global sales success with three-parter Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, we’re very pleased to announce our latest collaboration with the genre-leading creative team at Roast Beef Productions. The Accidental President puts the spotlight on a woman whose life has been profoundly transformed as she fights for the future of her country. Through Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya’s extraordinary story — audiences around the world can get unique insight into this high-stakes struggle for democracy in Europe’s last dictatorship.”