Amuz Distribution Delivers Concert Specials To TV5Monde And RTS

Amuz Distribution confirmed new deals with TV5Monde and RTS for its musical entertainment specials.

TV5 Quebec Canada and its partner TV5Monde acquired the rights to Le Grand Concert de la SuperFrancoFête for the markets served by TV5Monde. The musical special features twenty artists representing ten countries from the French-speaking world, including Diane Dufresne, Khaled, and Axelle Red, among others.

In Switzerland, RTS snapped up Pour Toi Céline (pictured). Filmed live in September 2023, the special highlights Francophone artists and other international artists.

Both specials will air in spring 2024.

Alex Avon, VP of Global Distribution at Amuz, remarked, “Amuz Distribution is thrilled to share our fantastic music entertainment programs Le Grand Concert de la SuperFrancoFête with TV5Monde and Pour Toi Céline with broadcaster RTS in Switzerland. Both these events were attended by many people in Quebec and garnered top ratings with broadcasters. We are confident that RTS and TV5Monde viewers will also thoroughly enjoy the programs.”