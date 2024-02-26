Paramount Global Partners with Multichoice

Paramount Global Content Distribution has signed a licensing deal with Multichoice to create a Paramount+ branded destination on the pan-African platform. Branded areas are currently available via Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, Blast TV in the Philippines, JioCinema in India and more to come.

The branded destination offers African audiences direct access to new and returning television series as well as feature films, and marks the debut of the Paramount+ brand in pan-Africa. Multichoice viewers will have access to content from CBS, Paramount+ Originals, SHOWTIME®, and Paramount Pictures.

“The expansion of our long-standing relationship with Multichoice from a traditional licensing deal to a fully dedicated, Paramount+ branded destination on the platform is a testament to the tremendous effort of Paramount Global to continue to build the offering from multiple content pillars,” said Lisa Kramer, president, International Content Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Consumers in the growing African market already equate Paramount with quality entertainment and we’re thrilled to now offer them a devoted space in which they can both access their favorite programming and discover new hit titles.”

“Multichoice is excited to expand our partnership with Paramount Global to bring the Paramount+ brand to African audiences through our platform,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment, MultiChoice South Africa. “This agreement reflects our commitment to providing our viewers with world-class entertainment options and expands our offering with iconic content. We are proud to offer African viewers direct access to a dedicated space where they can enjoy their favorite programming and discover new hit titles, further enriching their entertainment experience.”