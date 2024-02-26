Fremantle Scores Multiple Deals in Asia

Fremantle has signed a raft of deals across Asia for a selection of its documentary and drama series.

The centerpiece in the blue-chip nature documentary category is a collection of series led by naturalist Steve Backshall. Shark with Steve Backshall will broadcast on Bilibili in China, PCCW’s Now TV in Hong Kong, KBS in South Korea and Mediacorp in Singapore. Whale with Steve Backshall has found a home on Bilibili in China and pan-regionally with BBC Earth. Croc Watch with Steve Backshall and Hippo Watch with Steve Backshall will premiere regionally on BBC Earth, while Malaysia’s RTM (through Nafalia Corporation) has joined the ranks of broadcasters airing Steve’s earlier Expedition with Steve Backshall in Asia, alongside BBC, Discovery, RTHK, Mediacorp and Thai PBS.

Beyond the nature genre, the The Decades collection, spanning six seasons of content and executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, is making its way to PCCW’s Now TV for audiences in Hong Kong. From Fremantle’s drama offerings, Asian audiences will experience the timeless love story Alice & Jack, which brings back Mad Men screenwriter Victor Levin, Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough and Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson for a star-crossed lovers tale that explores perseverance, passion, and the true sense of partnership over the course of a profound sixteen year relationship. The series will be available for viewing on the BBC across Asia, and on Bilibili for Greater China.

Additionally, Sullivan’s Crossing, based on the novel of the same name and set against the stunning Nova Scotia coastline, is set to premiere across Asia on Rewind Networks’ Hits Now pan-regionally, PCCW’s ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, and Mediacorp’s Channel 5 in Singapore.