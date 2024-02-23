Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Projects

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (set to take place in Lille on March 15-22, 2024), has announced the 15 projects of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. An international jury of industry professionals will determine the winner of the Best Project Award of €50,000 to help develop the series. This year, the 15 projects were selected from 413 applications from 57 countries, including four new territories: Mexico, Cameroon, Panama, and Chile.

An additional project, Witness 36, was announced earlier this week as part of the Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series and will be presented at Series Mania but excluded from the competition for the grand prize.

“Since its inception in 2013, the goal of the Forum’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions has been to help the high-end European and International drama projects find potential financial partners. Given the illustrious list of titles which have received their start at the Forum, we know for a fact that this works. This year we have seen a significant increase in projects coming from South America, especially from Brazil and Mexico and have noted the emergence of Asia as a newcomer highlighted by the presence of two Japanese companies in this year’s selection,” commented Herszberg.

“Also, this year we received a number of stories inspired by true events and many projects based on strong IPs. While we saw a decline in dystopian themes in favor of more realistic projects and found that the submissions favored more traditional thrillers with an increasing number of dramedies. We look forward to unveiling the winner of the Best Project Award with €50,000 on March 19 in Lille,” added Herszberg.

The list of selected titles for the Best Project Award follows:

ANTILIA – 6 x 52′ – France

A TRUE NOVEL – 8 x 60′ – Japan, USA

EUROVISION MURDER MYSTERY – 6 x 52′ – France, Germany

FOOD, LOVE, FAITH – 8 x 50′ – Israel

ISSAK – 6 x 45′ – Japan, Germany

JUDGEMENT OF SOLOMON – 6 x 45′ – Bulgaria

KISS MY FEET – 6 x 50′ – Finland, Netherlands

NANGA PARBAT – 6 x 52′ – France

THE ART OF MAGDALENE – 6 x 45′ – Poland, Ireland

THE LEFT HAND OF VENUS – 6 x 45′ – Greece

THE ODESA WRESTLERS – 6 x 45′ – Norway

THIRST – 6 x 60′ – Canada

OUR PEOPLE – 6 x 55′ – Slovakia

VATICAN – 6 x 50′ – Italy

WHITE TIES – 6 x 45′ – Germany

WITNESS 36 – 8 x 45’ – Argentina (project announced during Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series, not competing for the grand prize)