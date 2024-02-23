Red Arrow Signs Raft of Deals for ‘The Gone’

Red Arrow Studios International has signed a raft of new deals for mystery drama The Gone, including to the BBC in the U.K., SBS and Acorn in Australia and Canal+ in Poland for Ale kino+.

Produced by Kingfisher Films and Keeper Pictures in association with Southern Light Films for TVNZ (New Zealand) and RTÉ (Ireland), the series successfully launched in both commissioning territories and has been commissioned for a second season, with production already underway.

The Gone is a character-driven drama starring Richard Flood (Grey’s Anatomy), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Acushla-Tara Kupe. The 6 x 60’ series follows Irish Special Branch detective Theo Richter as he heads to New Zealand to help search for two young Irish tourists who have vanished without a trace. They’ve gone missing from a picturesque rural town that has recently become home to supposedly altruistic tech conglomerate Houkura – dividing the local population.

The Gone is written by Anna McPartlin and Michael Bennett. Funding partners include the New Zealand Premium Fund, Screen Ireland, New Zealand on Air and the Sound & Vision Fund.