Acunmedya Partners with Sport1 Medien

Acunmedya has acquired a 50 percent stake in Sport1 Medien, a wholly owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based Highlight Communications. As part of this strategic alliance, reality format Exatlon will launch on Sport1 in Fall 2024.

The format, created by Acunmedya, merges sports, reality, and entertainment, and sees contestants face intense physical and strategic challenges, testing their endurance, agility, and mental strength.

The format has aired over 3,000 episodes worldwide and is currently in its 9th season on Azteca UNO in Mexico. Exatlon has completed its 8th season on U.S. Hispanic’s Telemundo, and has been produced for national channels in Slovenia, Hungary, Romania, Brazil, Colombia and for Netflix in Turkey.

Additional strategic partnerships established by Acunmedya Group include those with Skai TV in Greece and TV Azteca in Mexico.