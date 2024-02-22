The Impact Network and A+E Enter Partnership

The Impact Network has entered into a multi-year licensing partnership with A+E Media Group®. The deal is part of a commitment to diversify and expand Impact’s content and brand in the entertainment sector by tapping into A+E’s “Black Excellence Collection.”

Impact’s EVP Royal Jackson said about the deal, “Impact feels like A+E Media Group has done an integral job in presenting African American voices, imagery and narratives with dignity and care. In addition, A+E Media Group has a diverse library of the black experience where content showcasing African American life reaches beyond a monolithic “one size fits all” approach that fits perfectly with the Impact Network’s core mission of entertainment.”

The content partnership will also provide Impact with the foundation of a library of premium content to drive deeper engagement for Impact audiences. Some titles include: The HISTORY Channel’s Roots; Lifetime’s Bring it and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel; and Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution hosted by Kareem Abdul Jabar.

Impact’s CEO Wayne T. Jackson added, “Impact applauds A+E Networks for stepping up to their commitment in the diversity space in media through its partnership with Impact.”

“A+E Networks is thrilled to be in business with Impact TV, enabling our diverse slate of programming to reach a new and dynamic audience. We share a goal to reach a broader audience aimed at the elevated stories around the black community and its culture,” commented Ellen Lovejoy, SVP, Global Content Sales at A+E Networks.