Something Special Partners with MBN

Seoul-based Something Special has signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership with Korean private broadcaster MBN to represent the broadcaster for international licensing rights of formats, co-production and local production, and development.

The Korean broadcaster has a strong reputation for producing high-quality music shows, in addition to a variety of reality, talk, and factual programming.

MBN has invested in format Battle in the Box (pictured), which is represented globally by Something Special. After airing on MBN, the format has been optioned in 24 territories and is slated to premiere in the U.K. on the Dave channel next month. Other formats acquired by MBN include the Korean version of Mystery Duets, which originally aired on TF1 in France.

Jin Woo Hwang, Something Special’s president and executive producer, stated: “As Something Special enters its fifth year in business, we are pleased to announce this landmark deal with MBN which will take us into our next company phase by increasing format development, production, and licensing projects. We appreciate the confidence that MBN has shown in Something Special and look forward to a strong collaboration.”