EFM Wraps Up in Berlin

The European Film Market (February 15-21, 2024) closed its doors yesterday, registering over 12,000 participants from 143 countries.

More than 614 exhibiting companies and institutions from 69 countries showcased their content at the Gropius Bau and at the Marriott Hotel in Berlin; 1,263 buyers were in attendance.

“From day one, it was apparent that the European Film Market 2024, the first trade fair event of the year and also the first after last year’s industry strikes in the U.S., was very well-attended and extremely busy. The market participants’ meeting schedules were filled to capacity. Many high-turnover deals were being reported every day,” said EFM director Dennis Ruh.

Topics discussed at the EFM Industry Sessions included artificial intelligence, resilience, archive production, developments in distribution and exploitation chains.

In addition to the conference program, a slate of roundtables and workshops were held, including two think tanks on vertical integration in the European film industry and a deep dive into AI in series and film from creative, legal, and educational angles.

The Berlinale Series Market, which took place at CinemaxX on Potsdamer Platz and at the Gropius Bau, featured talks, showcases and screenings dedicated to TV series. The program covered budget shifts, social responsibility, and the complexity of developing globally understandable punchlines in comedies.