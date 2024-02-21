Warner Bros. Acquires Format “Boys Like Boys”

Warner Bros. International Television Production has acquired its first gay relationship format, “Boys Like Boys.”

Created by Portico Media for Taiwan’s LGBTQ+ streamer GagaOOLala, the original ten-episode series was praised for its authenticity and genuine desire to help young men find real romance.

The format sees eight young gay men looking for love move into a house together for a week. Over the course of the week, the boys get to know each other; going on dates, taking part in games, and sharing their challenges and experiences as gay men.

Andrew Zein, WBITVP’s SVP Creative, Format Development and Sales, said, “As the producers and distributors of the world’s leading and most loved dating franchises, it was going to take something really special to get our attention, and Boys Like Boys is exactly that. It has an authenticity and honesty we instantly fell in love with, and we hope buyers will too. With its clear focus on romance, relationships, and representation – Boys Like Boys could prove to be the first mainstream global gay dating show.