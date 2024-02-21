Vision Films Acquires “Princess Halle and the Jester”

Vision Films has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the VFX fantasy film “Princess Halle and the Jester” from writer, director and producer Christopher Lombardi and Golden Age Pictures. The film will be released theatrically and on transactional VoD in the spring of 2024 in North America.

Utilizing cutting-edge virtual sets and CGI characters to create an immersive experience for the audience, the live-action feature film follows young Princess Halle, who escapes with a poor jester and, undercover, returns with him to his village. After her evil stepmother takes over the throne, Princess Halle must rescue her father and restore peace to the kingdom.

The film stars Emma Duchesneau (Patsy and Loretta), Duncan Novak (The Devil Below), Rachel Stacy (Homicide Hunter), Geoffrey Lyons (Introducing), Byron Herlong (The Game), and Donovan Kirkpatrick (Malum).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/managing director of Vision Films said, “Princess Halle and the Jester is an incredible and completely original take on a classic fairytale with characters sure to capture your heart.”