Filming is Back in New York City

Since the end of the Hollywood strikes, starting last November, the number of permits issued by the city of New York reached 389 for 88 different film and TV projects.

In addition, across the city, several large-scale film-TV studios are under construction, while others have been announced. Filming in New York got a boost from the expansion of the state’s film tax credit. Film production in New York generates an estimated $81 billion in annual revenues, giving jobs to 185,000 workers whose wages are in the order of $18 billion. In addition, seeing New York on screens is a draw for tourism.

Production in New York peaked in 2019 with 300 feature films, and 80 television series, but still the state lacks large-size studios with extra-high ceilings, like those found in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Currently, The New York City Museum has an exhibition that celebrates the many films shot in New York (including Midnight Cowboy, Joker, and The Wolf of Wall Street).