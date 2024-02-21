9 Story’s ‘Let’s Go, Bananas!’ Starts Production

9 Story Media Group has started production on new animated comedy ‘Let’s Go, Bananas!’ Aimed at preschoolers, the series was commissioned by CBC Kids, pre-bought by Sky Kids, and will premiere this spring on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada. 9 Story holds worldwide distribution and merchandising rights.

Let’s Go, Bananas! was created by award-winning writer and producer Tim Bain. The series is inspired by Bain’s own family and features a community of three sweet and silly animal families, the Bananas (gorillas), Crockers (crocodiles) and Tiger-Zelles (tigers and gazelles).

Developed and produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by its studio Brown Bag Films Toronto, the series is written by Bain and directed by Matt Mitchell (Let’s Go Luna, Rosie’s Rules).

“As a father of three bouncing kids it’s a joy to turn funny everyday stories from my home life into an animated comedy series,” said Tim Bain. “And as a writer, it’s delightful to find fresh stories to tell with diverse families we don’t often see on screen. The show is stuffed full of the ridiculous nuances of family life, like sibling rivalry, zany toddlers, nutty pets, chaotic road trips and those kid song earworms that get stuck in your head all day. I hope all sorts of families across the world will relate to the silly shenanigans of our completely bananas characters!”