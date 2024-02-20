SPT’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Travels to Japan

Sony Pictures Television has licensed high-adrenaline action series ‘Twisted Metal’ to Hulu Japan. The series is slated to premiere on the platform on February 22.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hulu Japan to bring this unique adaptation based on the iconic PlayStation game to audiences in Japan,” said Adam Herr, senior vice president, Distribution, APAC. “Twisted Metal has something for everyone…it combines high intensity action with laugh-out-loud moments that are entertaining and bingeworthy. This series has quickly become a fan-favorite across the world and we can’t wait for viewers in Japan to join in on the fun.”

Recently renewed by Peacock in the U.S. for a second season, Twisted Metal is based on the original PlayStation game of the same name. The series revolves around the story of John Doe, played by star Anthony Mackie, a delivery driver who risks his life to deliver mysterious packages, hoping for a better life in a chaotic, post-apocalyptic world.

Anthony Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions) is executive producer and series lead. Twisted Metal is produced by SPT, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is distributed globally by SPT.