Magic Frame and Creation Sign Deals for ‘Rebellious’

Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media have signed new global distribution deals with Dazzler Media and The Plot Pictures, for animated feature film ‘Rebellious.’ Dazzler Media will handle distribution of the film in the U.K. and Ireland, where the film will have its domestic release. Following this, the Plot Pictures will distribute the film across MENA regions and Turkey.

In this modern fairytale, a headstrong princess is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer, Kezabor. The princess’s fiancé must use his wit in an epic quest to find her, while the princess challenges her captors and plots her own daring escape. Taking inspiration from the classic Beauty and the Beast story, Rebellious is set amongst an array of exotic locations including mystical forests and dangerous dungeons.

The studios have attached Annalisa LaBianco (The Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Tom and Jerry in New York) and Jeffery Spencer (Secret Magic Control Agency) to the project, with director Alex Tcitcilin (Secret Magic Control Agency) also onboard. The film’s music is composed by composer and co-producer, Sefi Carmel, and created in Dolby Atmos by SphereTrax. The sound design and Dolby Atmos mixing is by Soundtrack Creation in London.