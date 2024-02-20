GRB Media Ranch Inks Raft of Deals

GRB Media Ranch has inked a deal with CBS AMC Networks for its reality legal series Relative Justice for the territories of Malta, the Middle East and Africa. The company has also signed deals for Untold Stories of the E.R. with Discovery in Italy, and recently with FilmRise for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and all other English-language territories.

In arbitration-based reality court show Relative Justice, dynamic Judge Rhonda Wills resolves inter-family legal disputes. Wills dispenses legal advice with a nod toward rebuilding relationships to get beyond current family conflicts.

Untold Stories of the E.R. is a dramatic medical docuseries re-enacting intense real-life stories of the emergency room. GRB Studios’ Gary Benz created the iconic series, and he executive-produced 13 seasons within 15 years. The series has been broadcast in 214 territories and has received strong format interest.

GRB Media Ranch CEO Gary R. Benz stated: “GRB Media Ranch is pleased to announce that CBS AMC Networks has acquired our brilliant family legal series, Relative Justice, in which family court issues are heard and decided. We are excited that yet another territory – Italy – has taken our proprietary signature series, Untold Stories of the E.R., a fast-paced series about unique stories of emergency room doctors and nurses, saving lives and highlighting the drama of medical crises.”