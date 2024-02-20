Checking the Pulse of U.S. Cinemas

In the first seven weeks of 2024 (up until the federal holiday of President Day on February 19), films released in U.S. cinemas grossed $781 million, down 17 percent from the same period last year.

In total, there were 11 wide-release movies shown on 2,000 U.S. screens (in the same period last year, there were nine wide-release titles).

Of the five major grossing titles, the top gainer in North American theaters was Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love, with $52 million. It was followed by Sony Pictures’ Madame Web ($26.2 million).

Third on the list provided by box-office tracker Comscore, was Universal’s Argylle ($37.5 million). Fourth was another Universal’s release, Migration (with $116.2 million carried over from 2023), and finally Warner Bros.’ Wonka, with $210.7 million, also carried over from 2023.