Jeff Zucker Takes All3Media from His Old Company

London-based content production and distribution powerhouse All3Media is now under the control of RedBird IMI, the entity formed by New York City-based RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments (IMI).

RedBird IMI has acquired All3Media for the equivalent of U.S.$1.45 billion. Jeff Zucker, the CEO of RedBird IMI, becomes All3Media chairman, while Jane Turton and Sara Geater will continue as All3Media’s CEO and COO respectively.

Zucker is a former CNN and NBCUniversal executive. All3Media was jointly owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global since 2014 and comprises some 50 production companies.

A year ago, on February 2022, the 58-year old Zucker resigned from his post of worldwide president at Warner’s CNN.