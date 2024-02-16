Fifth Season Inks Sales for ‘Superpower’ Doc

Fifth Season has inked new broadcast sales for feature documentary ‘Superpower.’ The film, co-financed with VICE Studios, centers on Ukraine’s fight to maintain freedom from Russia and is directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman.

The new deals include Stan and Nine Network (Australia), Movistar Plus+ (Spain), HBO (CEE and Baltics), PCCW for Now TV (Hong Kong and Macau), DPG Media (Belgium), A+E Networks/HISTORY Channel (Germany) and Kyivstar TV (Ukraine). Fifth Season made the film available to the Ukrainian people to support their ongoing resistance efforts.

Superpower is a heart-wrenching glimpse into a country fighting for its freedom, featuring a series of intimate interviews done by Penn with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others from seven trips over nearly a two-year period.

Prentiss Fraser, president of Television Distribution at Fifth Season, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved with Superpower – a profoundly moving and impactful project with incredible talent behind the camera, led by the formidable duo of Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman. The documentary offers unprecedented access as it brings viewers onto the frontlines and shines a light on the strength, resilience and humanity of the Ukrainian people during their fight for freedom. Following the feature’s initial debut in the US and Ukraine, we’re now looking forward to bringing this remarkable and immersive project to new audiences, both in Ukraine and internationally.”