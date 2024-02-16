Dandelooo Launches Film Division

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo is launching a new feature film division, Dandelooo Cinéma. Based at the company’s Paris headquarters, the new division is spearheaded by Luna Sirvin, International Sales & Acquisitions manager (feature films).

Dandelooo Cinéma has a roster of projects in the pipeline for its cinema line-up and has just acquired the international theatrical rights for three new animated feature films.

Targeted at 5- to 9-year-olds, Hola Frida! is a 75-minute feature currently in production about the fictional childhood of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Born in the Jungle (70’) targets upper preschoolers and families. During the school summer break, nine-year-old Elisabeth joins her family in the Venezuelan rainforest far away from their Latvian homeland. When her parents fly their plane to the city, Elisabeth volunteers to look after her little brother Leo. But soon Leo disappears in the jungle and Elisabeth must bring him back home before their parents return.

Directed by Hugo de Faucompret and produced by Laïdak Films (France, Germany), Dandelooo (France) and Doghouse Films (Luxembourg) Granny is a Tree! (70’) targets 7+ year-olds. Granny Onion, Jane’s whimsical grandmother, has taken one last eternal after-lunch nap. Jane will set off on a wild escape to the edge of the tangible world, alongside her granny’s facetious ghost.