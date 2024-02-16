Atv’s ‘For My Family’ Travels to Portugal

Atv’s Turkish drama ‘For My Family’ is set to make its debut on SIC in Portugal. Starting tomorrow, SIC will air the series daily on primetime.

Muge Akar, Atv Distribution’s head of Global Sales, commented, “There is no doubt that For My Family will achieve great success in Portugal. The series has a compelling storyline that revolves around family bonds, the challenges of love, and friendship relations. Just as it captured the hearts of audiences in many countries, For My Family is going to impress Portuguese viewers.”

The drama series centers around four siblings who lost both of their parents on the same day. Despite poverty and homelessness, they always stick together and stand by each other’s side in every tough situation. For My Family is currently in its fourth season in Turkey.