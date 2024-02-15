Global Agency’s ‘Joker’ Travels to Croatia

Global Agency’s quiz show format ‘Joker’ will be on air daily starting on February 26 on Nova TV in Croatia. The show will be hosted by Frano Ridjan.

Joker is a fun and fast-moving quiz show in which a contestant has to answer 12 challenging multiple-choice questions to snatch the jackpot at the top of a money tree; if he fails, he will slide to the bottom and win nothing. The format was developed by the same creative team behind other Global Agency formats, including Blind Taste and Shopping Monsters.

The show, which was initially broadcast on Turkish pubcaster TRT, has already aired in Portugal with more than 1100 episodes on RTP; and in France with more than 400 daily episodes on France 2. The format also continues to air successfully in Poland and Slovenia.

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing this new sale for Joker, one of our most entertaining and challenging quiz shows. Negotiations for Joker continue in several countries. 2024 is set to be the year of Joker, with it expected to be on air in more than 10 territories.”