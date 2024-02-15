All3Media to Rep Jamie Roberts’ Ukraine War Doc

All3Media International will handle global distribution for the new documentary Ukraine’s Frontline Fighters — aka Ukraine: Enemy in The Woods — (w/t) from Emmy winning filmmaker Jamie Roberts. The documentary marks the debut title from his independent production company Hoyo Films.

Launching on BBC Two on March 25, the doc tells the story of frontline Ukrainian fighters as they battle to push back a Russian advance on Ukraine’s intensely bombarded Eastern Front. The documentary examines the lives of the 99 strong military company as they face sustained Russian assaults. Their stories are told through immersive footage filmed by troops themselves, combined with observational filming and intimate interviews to present an unflinching human portrait of Europe’s bloodiest war in living memory.

Commissioned by BBC Current Affairs, Ukraine’s Frontline Fighters is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jamie Roberts (Escape from Kabul, Four Hours at the Capitol, The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty) and executive produced by BAFTA-award-winning Jonathan Smith.