Airlines to Weigh Passengers

Next time TV executives are ready to fly to a trade show, they better make sure their weight is not over the limit.

Last January, in an Easyjet flight from the Spanish island of Lanzarote to Liverpool in the U.K., 19 passengers were asked to disembark because the plane was too heavy to take off. Passengers were offered up to $544 each to disembark.

A month later, Finland’s air carrier Finnair announced that, starting in April 2024, it will ask passengers to voluntarily weigh themselves at the departure gate in Helsinki, in order to have “safe operation of flight.”

The initiative was originally developed in May 2023 by Air New Zealand, which managed to weigh some 10,000 passengers in order to ensure the “safe and efficient operation of the aircraft.”