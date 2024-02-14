Kartoon Channel! Expands Subscribers, Penetration

Kartoon Studios has announced that, in 2023, paid subscribers to its streaming service increased 19 percent over 2022, with free trials more than doubling in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The streaming business recently hit break-even for the latest quarter. In addition, the company has successfully reduced its customer acquisition costs by 50 percent from the first half to the second half of 2023.

Kartoon Channel! features content such as Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, Peppa Pig Shorts, Barney, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble, Llama Llama, Super Simple Songs, Melodee’s, Finny the Shark, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh! and more.

The service has reached nearly 100 percent penetration of U.S. television households, and 61 territories internationally, with branded blocks across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Kartoon Studios CEO, Andy Heyward stated, “In three and half years, the growth of the Kartoon Studios’ streaming business in the U.S. and globally has been impressive. Even Netflix took many years to reach break-even. We challenged our leadership to learn from its practices and to surpass it. Not only have we already reached EBITDA break-even, but we are now experiencing solid growth, as we see consumers responding to the Kartoon Channel!’s brand of age-appropriate children’s content and the easy to navigate interface.”