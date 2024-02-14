Hitlab’s AI Evaluates Soundtracks

Montreal-based Hitlab.com has announced the introduction of an A.I.-curated worldwide soundtrack submission process for the theatrical release of Where is Frankie Cheese?

Penned by screenwriter Martin P. Waterman, the movie is a satirical comedy centered on Hollywood’s Mafia picks. Approximately 18 compositions in various categories will be selected from the thousands of submissions.

Recently acknowledged by Forbes magazine as the future of “digital music,” Hitlab’s technology evaluates and rates musical submissions from emerging artists worldwide.

Selected artists will receive master recording contracts, either with Hitlab Music Group, distributed by Universal Music, or with Hitlab Records, distributed through ADA/Warner Music.

President and CEO Michel Zgarka stated, “The integration of our patented AI engine into the soundtrack selection process underscores our commitment to nurturing emerging talent and delivering unparalleled experiences for film enthusiasts. Furthermore, we have exciting plans for soundtracks in upcoming streaming series, podcasts, and even an off-Broadway musical production.”