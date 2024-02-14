About the New U.S. Sports Streaming Venture

The sports venture jointly announced by Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox is actively looking for a CEO to lead the new streaming service, set to start this fall.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a favorite candidate is former Apple and Hulu executive, Pete Distad. In 2022, while at Apple, Distad negotiated a 10-year deal with MLS (Major League Soccer) that was worth an estimated $2.5 billion.

The yet-to-be named sports venture will carry 14 networks, including Warner’s TNT and TBS, Fox’s sports cable channels, and Disney’s ESPN.

The service is expected to corner 55 percent of U.S. sports rights and will feature games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Nascar, golf, and both college American football and basketball.

An interesting side note from the opinion page of the same day’s Journal, is the article by Holman W. Jenkins, Jr. titled “New Sports App Won’t Last Long.”