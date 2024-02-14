9 Story Inks Deal for ‘Dylan’s Playtime Adventures’

9 Story Distribution International has licensed its new animated preschool series ‘Dylan’s Playtime Adventures’ to CBeebies, slated to air this fall.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by its studio Brown Bag Films in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and CBC Kids, Dylan’s Playtime Adventures is based on the Scholastic book series by Guy Parker-Rees. The series will premiere this spring on CBC Kids and is expected to launch on Cartoonito (U.S.) in the near future.

9 Story Distribution International holds worldwide distribution rights for the series and 9 Story Brands has worldwide consumer products rights, excluding publishing.

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures (52 x 11’) features both 2D and CG animation and follows a multi-colored striped dog who is eager to role-play every career, from a train conductor to a nurse to an astronaut. With just some basic props and some friends, Dylan transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, jumping feet first into every adventure that comes his way.

“We are thrilled to see Dylan’s Playtime Adventures join the BBC Children’s lineup,” said Joss Duffield, VP Distribution, EMEA. “Fueled by creativity, this highly interactive program empowers and encourages kids to trust their hearts, imaginations, and each other. We look forward to seeing Dylan delight and captivate CBeebies’ viewers later this year!”